Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.87.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

EXAS stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $139.38. 14,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,688. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,439 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Analyst Recommendations for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit