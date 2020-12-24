Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.87.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

EXAS stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $139.38. 14,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,688. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,439 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

