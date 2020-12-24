ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 78,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

LBRDA opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

