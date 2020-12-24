ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $227,000 Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,673.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.