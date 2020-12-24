ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $902,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,946 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.90 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

