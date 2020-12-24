ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Argan by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Argan by 1,791.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGX opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.13 million, a PE ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.