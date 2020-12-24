ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 132,090 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,090 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

