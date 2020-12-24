ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 79,105 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,105 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.