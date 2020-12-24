ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 98,466 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,466 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inseego were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

