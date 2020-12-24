Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Declares $0.35 None Dividend

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Extended Stay America has increased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

STAY opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.89. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

