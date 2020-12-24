extraDNA Price Hits $0.0001 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $92,074.95 and $51,730.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One extraDNA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,391.57 or 1.00025094 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,329.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00398388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00564251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00147714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.