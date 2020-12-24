F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.73

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.73 and last traded at $175.52, with a volume of 8436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.29.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
