F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.73

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.73 and last traded at $175.52, with a volume of 8436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

