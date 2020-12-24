FactSet Research Systems Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDS. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $325.08 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average is $334.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

