Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives $4.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of FLMN stock remained flat at $$3.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,303. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $279.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

