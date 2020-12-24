FantasyGold One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $328,205.45 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00674722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00151840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00370229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

