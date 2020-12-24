Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $6,966.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,383,640 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.