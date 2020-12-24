FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $129,372.38 and approximately $49.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00462511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

