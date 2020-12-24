Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.00

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 289.60 ($3.78), with a volume of 439294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.20 ($3.69).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

About Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

