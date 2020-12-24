Financial Survey: Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) versus Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tootsie Roll Industries and Whole Earth Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Whole Earth Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Whole Earth Brands has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.39%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Whole Earth Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $523.62 million 3.81 $64.92 million N/A N/A Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Whole Earth Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 12.78% 8.44% 6.56% Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Whole Earth Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. It sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through candy and grocery brokers. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.