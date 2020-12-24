First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 554241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.