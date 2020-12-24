First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Community by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Community by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

