First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) were down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 8,319,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,014,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $40,404,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

