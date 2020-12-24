First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading Down 3.2%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.77. 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.