First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.63. 34,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 78,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

