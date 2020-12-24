First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.07. 409,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,000,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.

