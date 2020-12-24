First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,837% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

CIBR opened at $45.35 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.