First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.19. 7,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

