Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.42. Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,454,862 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.40 target price on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.37 million and a PE ratio of -29.62.

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

