Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.31. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 420,463 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit