Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.31. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 420,463 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

