Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,665 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Five9 were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Five9 by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Shares of FIVN opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.