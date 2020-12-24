Flamingo (FLM) Trading 31.7% Lower This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00137061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00678014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152138 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 331.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00374606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063692 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.