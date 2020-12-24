Flash (FLASH) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $891.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00137625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00690225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00181644 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00371050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00064171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00100042 BTC.

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

