FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Shares of FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. 357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

