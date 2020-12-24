FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.79 and last traded at $122.79. 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 89.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.