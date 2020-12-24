FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $506,963.44 and $11,170.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00336874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.