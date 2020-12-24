Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle Sells 18,155 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,780,000 after buying an additional 378,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 292,777 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.