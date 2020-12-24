Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.