Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Shares Down 0.1%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 581,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 127,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

