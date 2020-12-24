Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.98

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 2823103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal acquired 500,000 shares of Fortress Value Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVAC. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FVAC)

There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit