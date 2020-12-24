Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.98

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 2823103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal acquired 500,000 shares of Fortress Value Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVAC. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FVAC)

There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.

