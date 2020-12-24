FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) and NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) Financial Comparison

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of FOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NTN Buzztime and FOX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.31 -$2.05 million N/A N/A FOX $12.30 billion 1.36 $999.00 million $2.48 11.33

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Volatility & Risk

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NTN Buzztime and FOX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A FOX 3 9 7 0 2.21

FOX has a consensus target price of $28.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% FOX 13.00% 16.65% 8.11%

Summary

FOX beats NTN Buzztime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, and arcade games. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of June 30, 2020, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 1,219 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; FOX Sports Racing, a video programming service that comprises motor sports programming; and FOX Soccer Plus video programming network for live soccer and rugby competitions; FOX Deportes, a Spanish-language sports programming service; and Big Ten Network, a national video programming service. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment; MyNetworkTV, a programming distribution service; Fox Alternative Entertainment, a full-service production studio that develops and produces unscripted and alternative programming; Bento Box, which develops and produces animated programing; and Tubi, a free advertising-supported video-on-demand service. This segment owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production and post-production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters and screening rooms, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

