Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

Shares of FME opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

