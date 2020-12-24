frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $50.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,947. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

