Frontier (FRONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00678170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00373055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00096394 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,230,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

