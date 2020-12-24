Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Shares Gap Down to $67.00

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $63.50. Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 23,384 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.36.

Get Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £99,160 ($129,553.17). Also, insider Andrew Richmond sold 150,000 shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,344.13).

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.