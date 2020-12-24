Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Danske cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.
FRO stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
