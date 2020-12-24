Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Danske cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

FRO stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

