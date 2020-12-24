FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSBW. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

