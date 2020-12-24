fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

