fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Raised to $55.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

