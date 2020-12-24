FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.49

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1970272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 5.48.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.