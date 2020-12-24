FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.49

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1970272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 5.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

