FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 8.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 55,550,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 26,849,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

