Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Down to $91.20

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.20, but opened at $88.00. Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 75,866 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £306.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.81.

In related news, insider Geeta Gopalan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,850 ($5,030.05). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,345 shares of company stock valued at $414,976 in the last ninety days.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

